Just in time for 4th of July, injured bald eagle released back into wild in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (WFLA) – Just in time for the July 4th holiday, the San Diego Humane Society released a rehabilitated bald eagle back into the wild.

The eagle was found in the Warner Springs area with a wing droop and unable to fly and brought to the humane society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center on June 8. A wing droop can indicate a bird is exhibiting exhaustion, overheating, or illness.

While at the center, the medical team gave the bird heat support, fluids, and nutrition. The eagle was then brought to the humane society’s Ramona campus where it regained strength to fly.

After nearly a month in care, the bald eagle is now strong enough to fly and was released at the Lake Henshaw Scenic Overlook.

“Bald eagles have been a long-standing symbol of freedom, so it’s incredible to see this bird return home just before July Fourth,” said Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “The Lake Henshaw Scenic Overlook is a perfect location because of its proximity to several locally active Southern California bald eagle’s nest territories.”

