Jonas Brothers surprise teen who missed concert due to chemotherapy treatment

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Before performing at Hershey Stadium, the Jonas Brothers made a special visit at Penn State Children’s Hospital.
Lily Jordan was supposed to see the concert, but she had chemotherapy.
A request was made to Live Nation for the group to stop by before they hit the stage.
Lily then asked them on social media, and the hashtag #LilySeesTheJonasBrothersChallenge2019 caught their eye.
Nick, Joe and Kevin all stopped by her hospital room.
She told them her favorite song was “S.O.S.” and they said they’d dedicate that to her Saturday night.
Lily also gave Joe Jonas a bracelet for his wife, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.
ABC27 has have been following Lily’s journey for years.
She was diagnosed with cancer at 12, and has actively raised money for other children battling cancer.
Lily said on Instagram the visit “made her life.”
