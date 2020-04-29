TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – John Krasinski is the fairy godmother of the class of 2020.
First, he DJed their senior prom and now the actor is going to host a virtual graduation this week on his digital show, “Some Good News.”
Krasinski encouraged valedictorians to send him videos of the speeches they were planning to give at commencement.
Graduates of all ages are welcome to participate.
Krasinski’s Youtube show “Some Good News” started in March and has hosted a potluck, a prom, and brought the cast of Hamilton together for a sing-a-long.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- John Krasinski to host virtual graduation for Class of 2020
- Dog missing for 54 days reunited with family after devastating E-4 tornado
- Opinions mixed on Pinellas beach reopenings
- COVID-19 en Florida: puntos calientes de hogares de ancianos en Tampa Bay
- Hillsborough K9s recibe un regalo especial de una chica local