Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

TAMPA (NBC) – “Saturday Night Live” has found its Joe Biden.

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on the upcoming 46th season of the show.

Carrey hosted the show three times most recently in 2014.

He will be taking on the Biden role that’s been most frequently been portrayed by former SNL cast member Jason Sudekis and several times last season by Woody Harrelson.

SNL returns on Oct. 3 with five straight weeks of shows to start the season, but no word yet on the first host or musical guest.