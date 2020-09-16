LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Viral News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (NBC) – “Saturday Night Live” has found its Joe Biden.

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on the upcoming 46th season of the show.

Carrey hosted the show three times most recently in 2014.

He will be taking on the Biden role that’s been most frequently been portrayed by former SNL cast member Jason Sudekis and several times last season by Woody Harrelson.

SNL returns on Oct. 3 with five straight weeks of shows to start the season, but no word yet on the first host or musical guest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss