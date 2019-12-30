‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek discusses the latest in his cancer battle

FILE – In this April 30, 2017, file photo, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old posted a video Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, on Twitter showing him back on the game show’s set. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday. New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) – Alex Trebek is giving the latest on his pancreatic cancer battle.

The 79-year old said he was “near remission” but now is indicating something different.

The longtime Jeopardy host told ABC News that he now has a “closed-ended life because of the terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer.”

The American Cancer Society reports an overall nine-percent five-year survival rate for all stages of the cancer combined.

Trebek said the positivity he’s been getting from fans and loved ones have made the battle easier to endure.

He said he’ll be undergoing chemotherapy again and that he’s open to additional treatment methods as well.

In March, Trebek revealed in a Youtube video he had been suffering from stomach pains before being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

And has become outspoken in raising awareness for the disease and the symptoms.

Some symptoms include persistent stomach pain, mid back pain, unexplained weight loss, new-onset diabetes and yellowing of the skin and eyes.