‘Jeopardy!’ announces Ken Jennings will be interim host

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Ken Jennings, a cast member in the ABC television series “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” poses at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. Jennings won his third match in the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of all Time,” contest televised on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, an event that’s been a prime-time hit for ABC. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – “Jeopardy!” announced Monday that it will resume production of the game show next week with a series of interim guests hosts, starting with one of the all-time top contestants: Ken Jennings.

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a tweet: “Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved”

Trebek, 80, passed away earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy announced they will celebrate the life of Alex Trebek by airing air 10 of his best episodes the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 and air his final week of episodes starting Jan.4. The first week of guest-hosted shows will air the week of Jan. 11, 2021.