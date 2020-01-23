Jelly Belly introduces sparkling water product

(CNN) – If you like jelly beans and you enjoy seltzer, you’re in for a treat! Jelly Belly has introduced a sparkling water product.

Like the jelly beans, it will come in a variety of flavors. Unlike jelly beans, it will be calorie-free.

The carbonated beverage has natural flavors, no sugars and no sweeteners.

It will be available in eight flavors to start, including orange sherbet, pina colada and pink grapefruit, just to name a few.

With more than 100 Jelly Belly flavors to choose from, the company could add new flavors in the future.

Jelly Belly Sparkling Water will initially be available online and at 265 Hy-Vee stores in the midwest.

