Jelly Belly introduces sparkling water product

(CNN) – If you like jelly beans and you enjoy seltzer, you’re in for a treat! Jelly Belly has introduced a sparkling water product.
Like the jelly beans, it will come in a variety of flavors. Unlike jelly beans, it will be calorie-free.
The carbonated beverage has natural flavors, no sugars and no sweeteners.
It will be available in eight flavors to start, including orange sherbet, pina colada and pink grapefruit, just to name a few.
With more than 100 Jelly Belly flavors to choose from, the company could add new flavors in the future.
Jelly Belly Sparkling Water will initially be available online and at 265 Hy-Vee stores in the midwest.
LATEST STORIES:
- Grieving mother spreads message for Tampa Bay drivers to ‘move over’ for emergency vehicles
- Special needs facility in Texas ready to cheer on ‘best friend’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl
- 49ers’ George Kittle gives Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen military veteran
- 19 dogs killed from fire at breeder’s home in Florida
- New report outlines how foster system failed vulnerable teens in Tampa Bay