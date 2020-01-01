Japan Airlines giving away 50,000 free plane tickets

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Japan Airlines is offering up tens of thousands of roundtrip tickets – for free!

It’s part of its “Win a Trip with JAL” campaign.

But there are some conditions:

  • You must travel between July and September 2020.
  • The routes will be from Tokyo and Osaka.
  • You can’t currently live in Japan.
  • And you must be a JAL mileage bank member.

There are up to 50,000 roundtrip tickets up for grabs.

The campaign begins in late February.

Click here to learn more.

