'It's a miracle': Toddler walks again after being shot in the head during drive-by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A 2-year-old is walking again after being shot in the head two months ago during a drive-by shooting.

Lavier Robinson was critically injured when shots were fired at a Henrico home in December.

“To actually have it happen to your family, it hits you,” Robinson’s grandmother Harneatha Atkinson said. “We have to stop the gun violence. There’s no need to shoot anyone’s house.”

Robinson was rushed to VCU Medical Center after the shooting. He was later moved to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk for further observation.

In a video given to WRIC by the family, you can see Lavier taking some of his first steps on his way out of the hospital.

“People may look at it like, oh he’s not walking,” Atkinson said. “To us, he’s walking. It went from him not being to stand on his own, sit up on his own, to where he can sit up on his own now and take his steps now.”

The toddler was released last week and is now home with his grandmother.

“It’s a miracle he’s out,” Atkinson said “It was a long journey to get here. Once he gets the feeling back in his left hand, he’ll be okay.”

His family said the toddler will undergo surgery soon to put a bone in the right side of his head.

“It tore our family apart,” Atkinson said “Now, my daughter has moved into her own place, I’m moving somewhere else. Everyone is just moving and there will be no one left at that address.”

The two men accused in the shooting — 19-year old Ara D. McLaughlin, and 23-year old Randy O. Vaughan — were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder back in early January.

