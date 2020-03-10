Ireland cancels all St. Patrick’s Day parades over coronavirus: reports

(KRON) – Ireland’s government has canceled all of the country’s St. Patrick’s Day parades due to the novel coronavirus, according to reports.

Prime minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said: “Further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days.”

The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland’s biggest tourist events and typically draws half a million people onto the city’s streets.

“All necessary resources will be mobilized, financial and human. But those are not unlimited. We are still in Ireland in the containment phase and we will stay in the containment phase for as long as possible, but we will move to the delay phase and the mitigation phase in the weeks ahead. Vardkar said. “Any decisions that are taken, I want to assure the public and assure everyone we’ll be made on the basis of science and evidence and public health advice from the CMO and the National Health Emergency Team. They won’t be made on foot of pressure from business or politics or media or social media.

Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.