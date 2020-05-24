Iowa family has Disney World-themed ‘staycation’ after trip cancelled

(WFLA/KCRG) – Family trips look a little different for a lot of folks these days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One family in Iowa came up with some creative ways to give their kids some magical memories, even though their trip to Disney World was cancelled.

“The kids were kind of sad because we’ve been planning this trip for over a year,” said Shantel Phipps.

So with a little planning, the sunshine state vibe went to eastern Iowa.

Like any trip, it started with the travel.

Bags were packed and the flight was smooth… via a takeoff simulation played on their television.

“That was much easier than actually going to the airport and yeah, that was so much better!” said Phipps.

After arriving at their “resort,” the family gathered autographs from their favorite characters (dressed up family and friends) and improvised “rides,” like a trip through the car wash.

A parade of characters and local law enforcement thrilled the Phipps kids.

And of course… there were fireworks!

Though the family should have been in Orlando and at the real Walt Disney World, Phipps is glad her children will have these magical memories.

“I mean, this is up there as my favorite as of now, it was fun,” she said.