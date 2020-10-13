“Invisible” Art Brings Rainy Day Smiles

(WEAU/NBC News)- The streets of Eau Claire, Wisconsin are proving that art and nature can go hand-in-hand.

A recent project by the Eau Claire Rotary Club has placed “invisible” messages on the sidewalks that reveal themselves when it rains.

With their normal fundraising events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rotary Club treasurer Tom Giles says the rain activated art is their way of giving back to the community.

“This is something we can do that just hopefully makes people feel better about everyday life and brings some joy into their lives,” he says.

“It is always just a reminder that you can create art wherever you are,” Rotary Club member Sarah Stackhouse says. “Whether it is singing in the rain or dancing in the rain, you’re able to enjoy the art in your own way.”

