Identical twin babies delivered by identical twin nurses

ATHENS, Ga. (CNN) — A pair of identical twin girls were welcomed into the world by identical twin nurses working in their delivery room.

The special delivery occurred last month in Athens, Georgia at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

The twin nurses, Tori Howard and Tara Drinkard helped deliver the babies, Addison and Emma Williams by chance.

The newborns’ father, Brannan Williams, said he was really nervous about going into the delivery room, but when he heard there would be twins assisting the birth, he felt a bit more relaxed.

The babies are doing well and are scheduled to go home on Thursday.

Their mother Rebecca also works at the hospital, so he’s sure their family and the nurses will stay in touch.

