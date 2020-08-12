‘I hope one of y’all pick me’ 9-year-old boy desperately wants a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 9-year-old boy from Oklahoma City has issued a heartfelt plea in a bid to find his forever home.

Jordan, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up, is still waiting to be adopted.

His little brother Braison has been taken in by a family, but Jordan has had no such luck. Jordan says he doesn’t get to see his little brother that much anymore.

Now, this 9-year-old just hopes he’ll soon find his own loving family.

“If you could go anywhere anywhere in the whole wide world where would it be?” Lett asked.

“To an adoption party for a home,” Jordan said.

And if he were granted three wishes?

“To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” Jordan said.

It’s no secret a family would be a dream come true. Jordan lives at a group home now but would love a sense of normalcy and the unconditional love of a parent.

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad or just mom or just dad. I don’t really care,” Jordan said.

A family to eat mac and cheese together, ride bikes together and most of all…

“The reason it’s important is because so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to,” Jordan said. “I hope one of y’all pick me.”

A child just looking for his place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.

MORE TOP STORIES