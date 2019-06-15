‘I got a little gettin’ even to do,” says O.J. Simpson on new Twitter account

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist, successfully making his case in a nationally televised hearing that reflected […]

TAMPA (WCMH) – O.J. Simpson launched a new Twitter account on Friday and attached a selfie video in which he says he’s “got a little gettin’ even to do.”

“Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” Simpson said. “Now there’s a lot of fake OJ accounts out there. So this one @TheRealOJ32 is the only official one. So this should be a lot of fun. I got a little gettin’ even to do. So God bless. Take care.”

Simpson, 71, who is an NFL Hall of Famer, launched the Twitter account after spending nearly 10 years in prison while surrounded by greenery outdoors.

He’s asking people to follow his new official account, @TheRealOJ32. He already has 181,000 followers.

Simpson was acquitted of the double murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman at his 1995 trial but found liable for the deaths at his civil trial, when Simpson’s undated letter to him was introduced.

He later served nine years in prison for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room. He insisted his conviction and sentence were unfair but said: “I believe in the legal system and I honored it. I served my time.”