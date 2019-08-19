Hurricanes lead to more aggressive spiders

Live Now
by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Here’s some new material for your nightmares, hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive!

Researchers have found that spiders that live in storm-prone areas — like the Gulf of Mexico and the east coast can become far less docile after a major storm event.

Colonies aggressively pursue food and produce more egg cases and the spiderlings also have a better chance of surviving into early winter.

The team gathered their information by monitoring Subtropical Storm Alberto and Hurricanes Florence and Michael during the 2018 hurricane season.

The study was published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

