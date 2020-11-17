Hundreds of pink flamingos rest on a lake in Kazakhstan

KAZAKHSTAN (NBC) – A spectacular scene on a lake in central Asia.

A lake in northern Kazakhstan is the site of a seasonal migration of pink flamingos.

A large flock of the exotic birds stopped by along their route huddling together on the surface of the vast lake which is a nature reserve.

Video of the resting flock was captured by a local nature lover.

It is used annually by the birds as they travel south when the weather gets colder. The flamingos are expected to fly from the lake to Iran or to the south of Kazakhstan.

The lake is kept under protection by the country’s department for the environment.