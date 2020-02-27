Humane Society bad pet drawing fundraiser goes viral

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – All pet owners think their fur-babies are the cutest. Now, some will have the picture to prove it. Although, those pictures may not capture the true outer beauty of their four-legged friends.

The response to the Wisconsin Humane Society’s newest fundraiser was so huge the group can’t keep up, with drawing pets that is.

The group said its staff and volunteers are a far cry from Picasso, they are much better at caring for shelter animals.

On Wednesday, the group raised more than $12,000 and closed the fundraiser. That amounts to a lot of animal prints and likely hand-cramps for the artists.

The Wisconsin Humane Society cares for 40,000 animals every year with the help of donations.

