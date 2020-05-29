Hulu launches watch party feature

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Hulu is testing a feature to make it easier to throw a watch party with your friends virtually.

Hulu watch party allows eligible subscribers to watch movies and shows together and connect over long distance.

It’s a fun way to get together online during this age of social distancing.

The feature synchronizes video playback for all participants and odds a group chat to the video being watched.

This is Hulu’s first social feature and can accommodate watch parties of up to eight people.

For now, the feature is only available on Hulu’s ad-free platform.

But the streaming service says it will work with thousands of movies and shows in its library.

