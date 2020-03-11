Huge ‘lion’ spotted roaming streets turns out to be dog

Molina de Segura, Spain (CNN) – Bulls running through Spanish streets draw a big crowd — but another animal had locals concerned over the weekend.

Police in Molina de Segura say they received several reports over the weekend from people claiming to have seen a lion on the loose near a public garden. At first glance — they thought it was a lion on the prowl.

But after authorities tracked down the animal — it turned out to be something much less menacing.

A microchip found under its skin determined it is actually a dog — a rather large dog!

The canine had been groomed to look like a fierce feline — complete with a mane and bushy tail.

In the end — the dog’s owner was found and it was returned. No word on how it broke free of its natural habitat.

But neighbors would probably agree — that haircut was not a very funny joke.