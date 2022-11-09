TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ibotta is once again helping make the season a special time by offering its third annual free Thanksgiving promotion.

Those who are new to Ibotta can sign up for a free account to earn cash back.

The free Thanksgiving bundle includes turkey breast, corn muffin mix, gravy mix and more, totaling up to $21.55 in savings.

Shoppers can pick their 100% cash back Thanksgiving offers and add them to their list by tapping the (+) in the Ibotta app. Shoppers can see their offer list before heading to the store.

Customers can grab the items in-store or opt for pickup and delivery, but need to keep their receipt.

Finally, a shopper will get cash back on the qualifying offers within 24 hours of submitting pictures of a receipt through the Ibotta app.

Ibotta is donating $75,000 to Feeding America this Thanksgiving to help the organization provide food across their network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.