CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some like it hot. Especially those who adore warm, freshly-made Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
And in celebration of the long, glorious holiday weekend, the business is offering a hot deal today only.
Anyone purchasing a dozen doughnuts (of any variety) on Sept. 5 is going to also receive a dozen original glazed for a buck as long as you use this bar code found right here.
This sweet deal only applies to those purchasing doughnuts for take-out or in the drive-thru.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Employers now able to defer workers’ payroll taxes until 2021
- How to score a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $1
- Daytona State College suspends athletic activities after rise of COVID-19 cases
- SeaWorld confirms termination of some furloughed employees
- Authentic wins 2020 Kentucky Derby