How to score a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $1

Viral News

by: Laura Morrison, WJW

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some like it hot. Especially those who adore warm, freshly-made Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

And in celebration of the long, glorious holiday weekend, the business is offering a hot deal today only.

Anyone purchasing a dozen doughnuts (of any variety) on Sept. 5 is going to also receive a dozen original glazed for a buck as long as you use this bar code found right here.

This sweet deal only applies to those purchasing doughnuts for take-out or in the drive-thru.

