How the #BettyWhiteChallenge aims to help local animal shelters

TAMPA (WFLA) – A new trend called the #BettyWhiteChallenge is taking the internet by storm to honor Betty White and help benefit animal shelters around the country. 

The challenge is calling for people to donate $5 on what would have been White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17. White notoriously donated her time and money to rescue shelters. 

“Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves,” the viral post read.

Despite a successful entertainment career spanning more than 90 years, White was equally celebrated for her tireless efforts on behalf of animals.

She served as a board member of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and trustee of the Morris Animal Foundation since the ’70s, according to Bloomberg.

White was best known for her work on sitcoms, including her Emmy-winning portrayals of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”

