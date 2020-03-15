How cute: Puppy with one ear looks like unicorn

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Unicorns do exist! This little cutie is proof.

Rae is a 12-week-old Golden Retriever with one ear.

But why is her ear on top of her head? Well, her unique story began at birth.

Her mother was trying to tear her amniotic sac open and little Rae’s ear was bitten off. To compensate, her other ear started growing towards the center of her head.

In case you were wondering, yes, she hears just fine! And now she has the cutest unicorn horn ever.

But her special feature doesn’t phase Rae. Her owner says she has a big personality and loves life.

No doubt she’s spoiled with lots of love and treats!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

