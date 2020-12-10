House explosion caught on camera in Western New York, no injuries reported

GATES, NY. (NBC) – A house in northwest New York state exploded this evening and it’s believed there are no injuries.

The house in Gates, New York — near Rochester — reportedly exploded shortly after 6 p.m and neighbors say it shook the entire block.

The explosion also caused the house next door to catch on fire. The people in that house were evacuated safely as were residents of several other nearby homes.

Officials believe the house that exploded was empty… But they are searching through the debris as a precaution.

The cause is under investigation.