(WTRF) – According to a new study, eating a single hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan assessed more than 5,800 foods, ranking them by their nutritional disease burden to humans and their impact on the environment.

It found that substituting 10% of daily caloric intake from beef and processed meats for a mix of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and select seafood could reduce your dietary carbon footprint by one-third and allow people to gain 48 minutes of healthy minutes per day.

The study also said that eating a serving of nuts, instead of hot dogs, could help gain 26 minutes of extra healthy life, findings in the journal Nature Food indicated.

Based on their findings, the researchers suggest: