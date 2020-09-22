Hospital celebrates Bill Murray’s birthday with ‘Ghostbusters’ onesies

(WCBD/ NBC NEWS) – Newborns in Summerville, South Carolina are getting into character to celebrate actor Bill Murray’s 70th birthday.

Six infants at the Summerville Medical Center wore in “Ghostbuster’s onesies” to kick off the celebration.

Each baby sported their very own custom-made outfit, with four of them wearing “proton Packs’ and the final two dressed as “Slimer” and “Stay Puff.”

The “Ghostbuster’s-in-training” babies are the latest Bill Murray fans to hit the block and the medical center.

The center is hoping the threads catch the eye of the actor, who just so happens to live in Charleston.