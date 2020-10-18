Hormel Foods introduces bacon-scented face mask

Viral News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) -They say everything is better with bacon… Hormel Foods thinks that applies to face masks too.

Hormel Black Label is introducing what it calls the revolutionary breathable bacon face mask.

The company says it features the latest in pork-scented technology, with a two-ply multi-fiber cloth so you can smell bacon all day long.

Bacon fans better hurry though. You have until Oct. 28 to log onto BreathableBacon.com to enter for a chance to win the limited edition mask.

