(NBC) -They say everything is better with bacon… Hormel Foods thinks that applies to face masks too.
Hormel Black Label is introducing what it calls the revolutionary breathable bacon face mask.
The company says it features the latest in pork-scented technology, with a two-ply multi-fiber cloth so you can smell bacon all day long.
Bacon fans better hurry though. You have until Oct. 28 to log onto BreathableBacon.com to enter for a chance to win the limited edition mask.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Hormel Foods introduces bacon-scented face mask
- Space probe snaps photo on 1st Venus fly-by as it heads to Mercury
- MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Staying warm with slim rain chances this week
- Bride in gown ambushes fiancé at Target with pastor, bridesmaid demanding to get married on the spot
- Here’s how you can cash in on your old iPhone