Homeowner uses motion activated sprinkler to stop thief

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (WFLA/ CNN) – A California homeowner who was tired of dealing with thieves in the neighborhood used a creative method to protect her property.

Katie Camarena said on Facebook that she and the rest of the neighborhood have been dealing with people stealing tools and whatever else they could get their hands on out of vehicles.

So Camarena decided to take matters into her own hands when man got too close to her truck he was hit with a powerful jet of water and bikes away.

“Our floodlight didn’t seem to scare them off, so we decided to have a little fun with a motion-activated sprinkler that has an impressive amount of pressure,” Camarena said.

