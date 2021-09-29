HomeGoods launches online store just in time for the holidays

In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017, photo, a shopper pushes a cart inside a HomeGoods store, in Salem, N.H. On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, the Commerce Department releases retail sales data for July. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Decorating and design enthusiasts can now get all the goodness of a HomeGoods run without leaving their home.

HomeGoods.com, will offer a wide assortment of top brands and décor ideas from the store they know and love. Of course, the new venture comes just in time for the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to bring a second way for our passionate shoppers to discover and shop an assortment they know and love,” President of HomeGoods John Ricciuti said in a press release. “We hope our customers find the same excitement shopping HomeGoods online as they do exploring the aisles of our stores.”

In addition, HomeGoods will make its return process easy. Shoppers can return items at any one of the more than 820 HomeGoods locations across the U.S. or return by mail.

The store plans to continue to expand its online merchandise after the initial launch.