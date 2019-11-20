Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Hale, Cooper testifying after Sondland’s bombshell testimony
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Hollywood executive wanted Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman in a biopic

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard talked about the long road to getting the movie “Harriet” made during a recent interview with focus features.

Howard says about twenty years ago, an unnamed executive at Disney suggested Julia Roberts be cast in the role of the African-American woman.

British actress Cynthia Erivo ended up getting the part in the recently released film.

There’s no word whether anyone actually approached Julia Roberts about the role of Harriet Tubman.

But many on social media reacted to the revelation — upset that a white actress would be considered to portray the former slave and leader of the underground railroad.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss