‘Hocus Pocus 2′ headed to Disney Plus, will be directed by Adam Shankman

It’s taken almost three decades, but the sequel that is sure to put a spell on you is finally happening.

A sequel to the 1993 cult favorite “Hocus Pocus” is coming to streaming service Disney Plus.

The new film will be directed by Adam Shankman, Variety reported Wednesday.

Shankman is well known for his work as the director of “Hairspray” and “Rock of Ages.”

He is currently in pre-production on another Disney film, “Disenchanted,” the sequel to “Enchanted.”

Shankman confirmed the news on Instagram, saying he is “incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies.”

As of right now, there are no details about the plot or a confirmed cast. The original cast features Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters.

Disney hopes the trio will become involved in some capacity, according to Variety.

