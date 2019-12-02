Hershey Bears teddy bear toss breaks record, 45k+ stuffed animals collected

Viral News

HERSHEY, Pa. (WFLA) – An annual holiday tradition that will bring a smile to your face!

The Hershey Bears scored early in the first period and play was stopped moments later when people started throwing stuffed animals on the ice.

Teddy bears and all types of stuffed animals rained down on the rink, in all, a record number of 45,650 stuffed animals were counted which beats last year’s record of nearly 35,000.

The game was delayed nearly 40 minutes while the donations were collected.

The stuffed animals — of all shapes and sizes — will find new homes during the holidays as they are donated to about 40 local charity organizations.

