Have an ex with outstanding warrants? Louisiana police have ‘Valentine’s Day Special’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Louisiana police department is making headlines for a post made to Facebook encouraging residents to turn in their ex’s for valentines day if they have an outstanding warrant.

In the post, the Lake Arthur Police Department wrote the “Valentine’s Day Special” includes a set of “limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted online for all to enjoy.”

The police department jokingly added the special is “capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.”

Authorities said the offer is not limited to outstanding warrants. Information on someone who is driving with drugs in their car is also on the table.

According to the post, “Operators are standing by.”