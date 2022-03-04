Harvard senior’s Disney-inspired Korean screenplay becomes TikTok hit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (NBC) – A Harvard University student is trending on TikTok after she posted a video of herself singing songs that sounded like they were straight out of a Disney musical.

Harvard University student Julia Riew has set out to fix that. The 22-year-old Korean American senior wrote “Shimcheong: A Folktale” — a full-length musical inspired by a Korean folktale with a decidedly Disney movie vibe — as her senior thesis.

She’s been releasing snippets of it on TikTok and has quickly amassed a passionate following with the short videos that show her transforming into an animated Disney princess as she belts out her songs.

“After I finished my full first draft, I downloaded TikTok, I made a video and then I posted it,” Riew said.

Riew has even sparked interest from Hollywood and theater producers, while supporters have taken to creating visuals and animations to help bring her story to life.

“My dream is really to help contribute to a movement of cultural appreciation in media and theater and film and music, all those different art forms,” Riew said.

Who knows, Shimcheong could be the next animated princess to hit the screen.