‘Hands, washing hands…’: Neil Diamond sends reminder to fans during coronavirus pandemic

Viral News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 14: Neil Diamond performs during “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Wednesday, December 14, 2016 (12:35 PM-1:37 AM ET/PT) On The CBS Television Network. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

(WJW)–  We are all familiar with the Neil Diamond classic, “Sweet Caroline,” but now the singing legend is using his fan-favorite to send a friendly reminder in times of the coronavirus crisis.

Neil Diamond took to his social media accounts Saturday night to encourage fans.

He said, “I know we are going through a rough time right now, but I love you and I think if we sing together, well we will feel a little bit better.”

Neil changed up his lyrics to Sweet Caroline to a song we all can sing together to help practice social distancing.   

Here are the new lyrics:

“Where it began. I can’t begin to knowing, but then I know it’s growing strong. Was in the spring, and spring became the summer Who’d have believed you’d come along.

Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.   

Sweet Caroline… Good times never seemed so good. I’ve been inclined to believe they never would but now I look at the night and it don’t seem so lonely. We filled it up with only two.

And when I hurt, hurting runs off my shoulders, how can I hurt when holding you.

Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Ronde Barber interview with Dan Lucas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ronde Barber interview with Dan Lucas"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22"

5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break"

Shaq Barrett FaceTime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shaq Barrett FaceTime"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update"

Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon"

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller"

Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1"

Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says"

Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss