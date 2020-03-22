‘Hands, washing hands…’: Neil Diamond sends reminder to fans during coronavirus pandemic

(WJW)– We are all familiar with the Neil Diamond classic, “Sweet Caroline,” but now the singing legend is using his fan-favorite to send a friendly reminder in times of the coronavirus crisis.
Neil Diamond took to his social media accounts Saturday night to encourage fans.
He said, “I know we are going through a rough time right now, but I love you and I think if we sing together, well we will feel a little bit better.”
Neil changed up his lyrics to Sweet Caroline to a song we all can sing together to help practice social distancing.
Here are the new lyrics:
“Where it began. I can’t begin to knowing, but then I know it’s growing strong. Was in the spring, and spring became the summer Who’d have believed you’d come along.
Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.
Sweet Caroline… Good times never seemed so good. I’ve been inclined to believe they never would but now I look at the night and it don’t seem so lonely. We filled it up with only two.
And when I hurt, hurting runs off my shoulders, how can I hurt when holding you.
Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.”
