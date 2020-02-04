‘Hamilton’ to hit theaters in 2021

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource,

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Hamilton is hitting the big screen next year!

Lin Manuel-Miranda, who stars as Alexander Hamilton, announced the news on Twitter.

Disney is bringing the hit musical, along with the original broadway cast, to movie theaters in October 2021.

It includes previously-recorded stage performances in New York at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where the show first opened.

The original cast includes Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Gross, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo.

Hamilton blends rap, hip-hop and R&B with classic broadway tunes to tell the story of the Caribbean-born, French- and Scottish-heritaged Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers.

Just a few months before hitting the big screen, Hamilton will make its return to Tampa for the show’s 2020-2021 season.

Hamilton received the 2016 Pulitzer prize for drama and has won 11 Tony awards.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

BBB warns of tax ID theft scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of tax ID theft scam"

'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021"

Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights"

More than 100M people watched Super Bowl LIV

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 100M people watched Super Bowl LIV"

Minnesota woman to be reunited with dog after seeing him on Bradenton brewery beer cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minnesota woman to be reunited with dog after seeing him on Bradenton brewery beer cans"

the Tampa Bay Vipers tight end, Colin Thompson, shares a part of his childhood with us

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers tight end, Colin Thompson, shares a part of his childhood with us"

a center for the Tampa Bay Vipers, Jordan McCray, talks about the start of the regular season

Thumbnail for the video titled "a center for the Tampa Bay Vipers, Jordan McCray, talks about the start of the regular season"

Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies 1"

Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies"

Witness recalls horrific crash that killed 3 family members on US-19, 2 suspects on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witness recalls horrific crash that killed 3 family members on US-19, 2 suspects on the run"

Results for couple, after gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Results for couple, after gift cards destroyed"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss