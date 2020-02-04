‘Hamilton’ to hit theaters in 2021

(CNN) – Hamilton is hitting the big screen next year!

Lin Manuel-Miranda, who stars as Alexander Hamilton, announced the news on Twitter.

Disney is bringing the hit musical, along with the original broadway cast, to movie theaters in October 2021.

It includes previously-recorded stage performances in New York at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where the show first opened.

The original cast includes Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Gross, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo.

Hamilton blends rap, hip-hop and R&B with classic broadway tunes to tell the story of the Caribbean-born, French- and Scottish-heritaged Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers.

Just a few months before hitting the big screen, Hamilton will make its return to Tampa for the show’s 2020-2021 season.

Hamilton received the 2016 Pulitzer prize for drama and has won 11 Tony awards.

