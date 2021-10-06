Halloween-themed Peeps make a return after skipping last year due to pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re looking to get into the spirit of the spooky season, we’ve got just the thing for you… Halloween-themed Peeps.

Just Born Quality Confections announced the marshmallow treats have returned after skipping Halloween 2020 due to the pandemic.

Some of the festive confectionaries are shaped liked pumpkins, ghosts, and skulls.

All five of the designs are $1 for a three-count package and $1.49 to $1.79 for a six-count package. They’re also gluten- and fat-free.

While Peeps can be a sweet treat on their own, they can also be used in a variety of recipes and crafts. If you’re looking to step up your Halloween party decor and snacks, visit Peeps’ website for recipe inspiration.