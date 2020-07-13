(CNN) – The Hallmark Channel is pre-selling Christmas-themed wines.
It says “Jingle’s 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon” offers “Holiday Spice” and “Joy’s 2019 Sauvignon Blanc” has a “Joyous Finish.”
The Hallmark Channel is known for its holiday movies and is currently in the middle of its Christmas in July event.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Gas prices rise as states reopen
- Hallmark Channel releases Christmas-themed wines
- Alaska protesters interrupt campaign event with animal heart
- Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
- Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Weeki Wachee