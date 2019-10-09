Gwen Stefani to leave ‘The Voice’

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – Gwen Stefani will not be returning for season 18 of “The Voice.”

The singer had been a coach on the show along with Blake Shelton, who’s also her boyfriend.

Stefani was also a coach during the seventh, ninth and twelfth season, as well as a part-time advisor during the eighth and tenth season.

Nick Jonas will be joining the judge’s line-up for the upcoming season.

He’ll compete for singers to join his team alongside continuing coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

An air date has not yet been announced for season 18 of the NBC hit show. The premiere is set for sometime next year.

LATEST STORIES: