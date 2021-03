(NBC) – A penguin field trip prompted one of the most popular questions posed by a beloved TV character… How you doin’?

Four penguins got the chance to pop in on Chicago’s “Friends Experience” on Michigan Avenue.

Flying the quarantine coop, so to speak, at the Shedd Aquarium.

Stretching their wings with a private tour of the Chicago-based replica of the TV show’s iconic set.

The rest of Chicago can experience the “Friends Experience” when it reopens to the public on March 17.