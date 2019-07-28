Group of penguins graduate from ‘fish school’

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (NBC News) – It was a big day at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens Saturday afternoon.

Five 10-week-old Magellanic penguins graduated from fish school.

Hundreds of people watched as the penguins marched from their final day of classes.

JP, Spartacus and three females named Poppy, Annabelle and one that has yet to be named successfully waddled their way to their permanent home at the zoo’s Penguin Island.

The penguins were enrolled in the school when they were only 5 weeks old to learn how to eat whole fish, swim and socialize with caretakers.