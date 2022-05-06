(NBC News Channel) — Meet Zeus.

The world’s tallest dog, who lives in Bedford, Texas, stands at a record 3 feet 5 inches tall.

Guinness World Records made it official recently, declaring the 2-year-old Great Dane the tallest living male dog in the world.

Like most Great Danes, Zeus loves to counter surf, and actually uses the kitchen sink as his water bowl, according to his owner Brittany Davis.

Great Danes tend to have a shorter life span because of their size, but Brittany says Zeus is in good health.