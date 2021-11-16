Grandmother and teen she mistakenly texted to reunite for 6th Thanksgiving

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Thanksgiving tradition is still going strong for two former strangers who met in 2016 after an accidental dinner invitation.

Wanda Dench thought she was sending a text with a dinner invite to her grandson. It turns out he had changed his number and Jamal Hinton got the message instead.

The two figured out the mistake, then sent selfies to each other. That’s when Hinton asked if he could still come over to her home in Mesa, Arizona with Dench replying ‘of course you can, that’s what grandmas do, feed everyone!’

That started the holiday tradition which is now in its sixth year.

Hinton has documented the holiday each year on social media.

This year he took to Twitter to tell his followers that the two are still celebrating the day together with a picture of a text message from Dench inviting him, his girlfriend and his family over for dinner.

