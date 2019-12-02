Grandma shares 4th Thanksgiving with stranger after text mishap

(KPHO/CNN/WFLA) – You may recall this viral story from 2016.

An Arizona grandmother accidentally texted a teen she didn’t know and sparked a Thanksgiving tradition.

Wanda Dench meant to text her grandson to invite him over for Thanksgiving, but she texted the wrong number and reached Jamal Hinton instead.

Although she wasn’t his grandmother, Hinton asked if they could still share a Thanksgiving meal.

“Of course you can,” she replied. “That’s what grandmas do… feed everyone!”

Hinton shared their text exchange on Twitter and it quickly went viral.

“I got 600 text messages that night because he didn’t block my phone number off of Twitter,” Wanda told a local news station, jokingly with a scowl.

But no hard feelings because it was the best thing that could have happened.

For the past few years, Hinton has been showing up to Dench’s home for Thanksgiving. Dench met Hinton’s girlfriend and she has been at the last three Thanksgiving gatherings.

And Wanda was a grandma before, but now she has a new title: “I actually have two great grandchildren, and that’s pretty awesome,” she said.

Time has changed technology, too. “[I’ve been] having to help her with every single thing on her phone! Like, I literally had to hook up her and her husband’s phones six months ago!” Jamal said while laughing.

Their selfies are now taken in “portrait mode,” something they didn’t have years ago. And Jamal kept his promise from last year: he and his girlfriend’s family cooked this Thanksgiving, so that Wanda didn’t have to!

Things change. The years pass. But the longer time goes on, the closer this modern family gets.

