Grandfather Express: Man buys bus to take 10 grandchildren to school

(CNN) – An Oregon man has found a unique way to spend more time with his ten grandchildren.
Doug Hayes bought a school bus just in time for the Christmas season.
He’s dubbed it the “Grandfather Express” and even had the words plastered on the side of the vehicle.
Five of Hayes’ grandchildren attend a small private school that doesn’t have school buses. The other five grandkids aren’t school-age yet, but will be soon.
Now Hayes will be able to take them to school on the “Grandfather Express”
Fortunately, they all live close by.
Hayes says after the trek to school, he’ll come back for his car and then go to work.
The “Grandfather Express” is scheduled to start rolling after Christmas break.
