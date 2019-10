SANTA MONICA, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) “The Golden Girls” actresses Betty White, Beatrice Arthur and Rue McClanahan, winners of the “Pop Culture” award, pose for a portrait during the 6th annual “TV Land Awards” held at Barker Hangar on June 8, 2008 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for TV Land)

(KCPQ) – Target has added The Golden Girls costumes for Halloween.

You can be Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan) or Sophia (Estelle Getty).

The adult costumes come with the dress and accessories. The wigs are sold separately.

Good luck finding them, though, they are currently sold out on Target’s website.