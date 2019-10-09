Goodyear blimp to open for overnight stays on Airbnb

MOGADORE, OH. (WKYC/NBC) – Looking for a unique Airbnb experience? One of the rarest is soon going to be on the market in Northeast Ohio.

The Goodyear airship, commonly referred to as the Blimp, will open to overnight stays for an extremely limited time.

The Blimp is a common sight over football games high in the sky, but now a few lucky folks will be able to book it for a sleepover.

Only six people will get to sleep inside the Blimp, two per night for three available nights, but they can invite up to four friends to hang out in the available tailgate space.

The seats in the airship’s gondola will be removed and the interior will transform into a living space for two.

For $150 a night, guests can book the Blimp, but it’ll remain on the ground.

“The ship’s not going to be in the condition to go flying, but we’re going to make it a special experience, not only with them spending the night in here, but we’ll give them a tour of the facility as well,” Adam Basaran, the Goodyear Blimp assistant chief pilot, said.

The Goodyear and Airbnb collaboration is an effort to promote college football’s 150th anniversary.

It’s also a celebration of the airship becoming the first non-person to be inducted as an honorary member into the College Football Hall of Fame.

