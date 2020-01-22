Good Samaritan rewarded for turning in $27K left outside bank

WESTLAND, Mich. (CNN) – Imagine you found thousands of dollars on the ground. Would you keep any of the money?

Video shows the moment a good Samaritan came across the money and decides to return all of the $27,000 in cash left behind!

George Condash discovered a box of cash outside an ATM at a Michigan credit union on Tuesday. He put the money in his car and drove away, as the security video from the ATM showed.

“I picked it up and noticed a tag stating that it was 40k,” Condash said.

What the video didn’t show was that Condash was parking his car at the Westland Federal Credit Union. He then walked into the credit union with the cash and placed it on the counter.

“I said, ‘Is there a reward for $40,000?’ And I put it on their counter and they just looked dumbfounded,” Condash said.

The clerks couldn’t believe it!

In the end, there was only $27,000 inside.

“It’s not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in,” Condash said

The credit union was able to give Condash a small token of appreciation for what he did but did not specify how much the reward was.