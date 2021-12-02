Go-kart driver among 2 cited after apparent YouTube stunt on California freeway

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) – California Highway Patrol officers are used to seeing some strange things on the freeways, but this might have been one of the dumbest.

A go-cart cruising down a city street in southern California before taking a sharp turn onto the freeway on-ramp.

A CHP sergeant spotted the cart, along with two escort cars, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

When he pulled them over, he says they admitted to pulling the stunt for Youtube content.

He cited one driver because they were a minor. The kart driver was cited for unlawful operation and impeding traffic.

CHP calls the move incredibly dangerous, stupid and illegal